Mildred "Millie" Anna Curtis
Zanesville - Mildred "Millie" Anna Curtis, age 96 died peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was the matriarch of the Curtis family and was a hardworking mother. Her Indomitable spirit encouraged others to persist in the face of struggle. Some of her hobbies included baking, sewing and caring for multiple family members including her mother, husband and several grandchildren.
She spent most of her working years as a domestic worker for several homes in the Zanesville area and she lived a long and productive life. She was a shining example of love, spirit and persistence and she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Alfred Curtis Sr.; mother Myrtle Marie Brookens; sons James "Jimmy" (Irene) Curtis and Charles "Charlie" (Mildred) Curtis Jr.
She is survived by two children: George Clinton Curtis and Rachel "Susie" Louise Curtis and grandchildren: Brenda Curtis, Lisa Curtis, Jeff Curtis, Jamie (Troy) Smith, Rachel (Kurt) Wolery, James "Jay" Curtis Jr, Kevin Curtis, Shala Curtis, Ronald "Ronnie" Curtis, Christina "Chrissy" Curtis, Miranda Curtis and Chantilly Curtis, as well as several great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the caring staff at WillowHaven Nursing Home.
Visitation will be held on Friday February 21st at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home from 11am - 1pm. Minister David Mayle will officiate the funeral at 1pm with the burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal not of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020