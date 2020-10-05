Mildred Eibel

Mildred EibelCumberland - Mildred Irene "Mige" Eibel, 86 of Cumberland passed on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville while under the care of Genesis Hospice.Mige was born in Cambridge on March 2, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Bell) Muhlbach. She retired in 1987 after 33 years working for Champion Sparkplug in Cambridge.She is survived by her four children, Chuck Eibel of Byesville, Joyce Eibel of Cambridge, Anita Casey of Cambridge, Michele (Callen) Yakubik of Cambridge; her grandchildren, Amanda ( Mark ) Hanning, Cassandra (Kurt) Smith, and Jenna (Kacey) Waggoner; and her five great grandchildren, Miranda, Kyle, Ava, Mason and Emilee.In addition to her parents, Mige is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Eibel who passed away May 26, 2006; and her sister, Thelma Sharrock.Visitations will be 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Cumberland, 343 W. Main Street, Cumberland, Ohio. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 11 am Wednesday. Pastor Mark Beros will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Cumberland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Midge's name to the Humane Society of Guernsey County, 108 Franklin Ave. #A, Cambridge, OH or the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Dept. 444 W. Main St., Cumberland, OH 43732