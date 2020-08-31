1/1
Mildred G. Carper
Mildred G. Carper

Zanesville - Mildred G Carper, 92 of Zanesville, died 10:17 AM, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus. She was born Thursday, July 26, 1928, in Bedford, VA, the daughter of Nicholas Coles and Mildred (Johnson) Coles. She married John Carper, Sr., who preceded her in death.

To Mildred, the joy of her life was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with them. Mildred loved to watch her cooking shows and enjoyed eating soul food.

Mildred is survived by 5 daughters: Mildred Holbert of Zanesville, Karen (Anthony) Blakeley of Columbus, Carol Fields of Columbus, Cheryl (Mark) Bell of Zanesville, and Janet Carper of Sunbury; 4 sons: John Carper Jr. of Zanesville, Richard Carper of Blue Rock, Roger (Chris) Carper and Randy Carper both of Zanesville; 24 grandchildren: Damon "Baby Sugar" (fiancée' Destiny Johnson) Young, Dametrius (the oldest one) Carper, Lexi Smith, Andria Hedges, Roger (Terina) Carper, Jr., Clarissa (Alex) Fields, Michelle Willett, Amanda Hosom, Jeromey (Patti) Willett, Isaac Carper, Megan (Nathan) Goins, Garrett Fouse, Jessica (Blaine) Valentine, Danara (Johnny) Pettiford, Anitra (Dennis) Pitts, Waukesha Pettiford, Lorraine Carper, Tyger (Becky) Fields, Michelle Huffin, Richard (Shauna) Holbert, Jr., Marissa Prim, Donald (Alayna) Prim, Jr., Jerome Mayle and Eugene( (Nonie) Mayle; 49 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister: Sally Stevenson of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren: Shawn Wagner, Dennis Willett and Jordan Carper; 2 sisters: Florence and Dolphene Coles; 5 brothers: Curtis, Walter, Clyde, James and Robert Coles.

In accordance with current medical conditions and for safety, we ask that face masks be worn, please maintain social distancing and building occupancy. Friends may call from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Jerry Revish officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
