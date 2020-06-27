Mildred Irene Sears
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Irene Sears

Chandlersville - Mildred Irene Sears, 87 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital while under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Mildred was born in Meigs Township on July 26, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Strahl and Mary (Frisbee) Paisley. She worked for many years as a cook for the Meigs School, she was a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church and she was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mildred is survived by her husband of 69 years, Carlos L. Sears, whom she married July 26, 1950; her three children, Audrey Blackstone of Chandlersville, Darren (Amy) Sears of Chandlersville and Duane (Darlene) Sears of South Vienna, Ohio; her grandchildren, Troy (Melissa) Blackstone, Todd (Lindsay) Blackstone, Paige (Cameron) Wright, Alexis Owen, Justin (Linsey) Sears, Alyssa Sears and John Sears; her great-grandchildren, Cade, Torin, Jack, Addie, Ronan, Tucker, Hutson, Grace and Ellarae.

In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Elaine Sears who passed away in 1961; her great granddaughter, Chloe Owen; and her sister, Virginia Paisley Davis Miller.

Visitations will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Ark Springs Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved