Mildred Irene SearsChandlersville - Mildred Irene Sears, 87 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital while under the care of Genesis Hospice.Mildred was born in Meigs Township on July 26, 1932. She is the daughter of the late Strahl and Mary (Frisbee) Paisley. She worked for many years as a cook for the Meigs School, she was a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church and she was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Mildred is survived by her husband of 69 years, Carlos L. Sears, whom she married July 26, 1950; her three children, Audrey Blackstone of Chandlersville, Darren (Amy) Sears of Chandlersville and Duane (Darlene) Sears of South Vienna, Ohio; her grandchildren, Troy (Melissa) Blackstone, Todd (Lindsay) Blackstone, Paige (Cameron) Wright, Alexis Owen, Justin (Linsey) Sears, Alyssa Sears and John Sears; her great-grandchildren, Cade, Torin, Jack, Addie, Ronan, Tucker, Hutson, Grace and Ellarae.In addition to her parents, Mildred is preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Elaine Sears who passed away in 1961; her great granddaughter, Chloe Owen; and her sister, Virginia Paisley Davis Miller.Visitations will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Tim Gifford will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Ark Springs Cemetery.