Mildred June Strain


1925 - 2019
Zanesville - Mildred "June" Strain, 94 of Zanesville passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center.

June was born in Muskingum County on February 6, 1925. She is the daughter of the late Lester E. and Almeda Kassell Garrett. She was a loving mother to her son, Gary and a wife of 67 years to the late Doyle W. Strain, who passed away August 17, 2014. June is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by her brothers Forrest Lee and Charles Everett Garrett.

Please make memorial contributions in her memory to the James Cancer Hospital, 410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210.

Per her wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Farus Funeral Home, Duncan Falls.

Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019
