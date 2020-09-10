1/1
Miranda Lou Elliott
Miranda Lou Elliott

Somerset - Miranda Lou Elliott, 33, of Somerset, passed away at 2:41 p.m. Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on Dec. 3, 1986 in Zanesville. She graduated from Crooksville High School in 2005 where she had been the Homecoming Queen. She earned an Associate Degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix. She had been employed at Cooper Standard. She loved dancing, singing, makeup. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister and had a special bond with her father.

She is survived by her father Ned Elliott, Jr. One daughter Olivia Abram. Three sisters Mindy Elliott (Leon Logan), Amanda Elliott (Len), and Brittany Elliott (Zach Nelson). Three nephews and four nieces. Special friend Bobbi Gillogly.

She was preceded in death by her mother Kimberly Elliott.

Private visitation will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
