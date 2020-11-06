Misty K. Harmon
Zanesville - Misty K. Harmon, 46, of Zanesville passed at 6:20 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Ohio State University Hospital under care of Central Ohio Hospice.
She was born on Sunday, February 10, 1974 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Paul E. Garrett and Frances Jewell Grundy.
Misty is the former owner of Mystik Hair and Nail salon. She loved everyone and was very family oriented. Misty was a Buckeyes and Patriots fan.
She is survived by , Mother, Frances Jewell Grundy; step-father, Jerry Grundy; two sons, Randy (Amber) Harmon and Tyler Harmon; Fiancé, David Jesse Jackson; special granddaughter, Aiva Harmon; two step-brothers, Robert (Stacey) Smith and Gary (Cathy) Blake; seven step-sisters, Barbie Henry, Angela Tincher, Fabby Henry, Tina Campbell, Missy (Tom) Steen, Tabby Barnett, and Jerrie (David) Cain; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Misty was preceded in death by her father, Paul Garrett and a daughter, Brittany Darby.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing protocol observed.
Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Howard Thompson officiating. Burial will conclude at the Fultonham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Misty's name to Market Street Baptist Church, 140 N 6th St. Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Misty's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.