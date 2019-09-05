|
Mitchell L. Pletcher
South Zanesville - Mitchell Lee Pletcher, 52 went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 24, 1967 in Zanesville to Bobby Lee and Margie Ann Hill Pletcher. Mitchell was a graduate of Maysville High School and a member of the South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church. He volunteered for many people, especially his church. The spirit of the Lord followed Mitchell wherever he was. He never met a stranger and was always the first to offer help to anyone in need. He enjoyed riding his Toro Wheelhorse garden tractor and all activities involving church and family. He also enjoyed fishing and watching Ohio State University play football.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Raymond (Donna) Pletcher of Zanesville; a sister Sonya Lepley of Cambridge; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held 10AM to 12PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church, 3095 Maysville Pike, South Zanesville. Funeral services will begin at 12PM at the church with Pastors Larry Harper, Jamie West, Walt Gessner and Steph Eppley officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019