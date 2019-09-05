Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church
3095 Maysville Pike
South Zanesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church
3095 Maysville Pike
South Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Pletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell L. Pletcher


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell L. Pletcher Obituary
Mitchell L. Pletcher

South Zanesville - Mitchell Lee Pletcher, 52 went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Genesis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 24, 1967 in Zanesville to Bobby Lee and Margie Ann Hill Pletcher. Mitchell was a graduate of Maysville High School and a member of the South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church. He volunteered for many people, especially his church. The spirit of the Lord followed Mitchell wherever he was. He never met a stranger and was always the first to offer help to anyone in need. He enjoyed riding his Toro Wheelhorse garden tractor and all activities involving church and family. He also enjoyed fishing and watching Ohio State University play football.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother Raymond (Donna) Pletcher of Zanesville; a sister Sonya Lepley of Cambridge; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held 10AM to 12PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at South Zanesville Unity Nazarene Church, 3095 Maysville Pike, South Zanesville. Funeral services will begin at 12PM at the church with Pastors Larry Harper, Jamie West, Walt Gessner and Steph Eppley officiating. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now