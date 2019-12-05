|
Mitchell Mayle
McConnellsville - It is with great sadness that the family of Mitchell Ray Mayle announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer on December 4, 2019, at the age of 64 years. Mitchell will be forever remembered by his four daughters, Tara (Kevin) Russell, Kati (John) Short, Megan (Brandon) Killen, and Courtney (Ralph) Mayle; his loving sister, Jennifer Hill; niece, Trudy Mayle, who was like a daughter to him; his grandchildren, Chandra, Suzy, Isaiah, Mya, Sean "Billy", Elijah, Traneice, Emily, Aaron, Gavin, Della, Hayden, Dalana, Rihanna, Cadence, Elliott, Maddy, Zoe, Piper and Tristan; and a host of other family and friends.
Mitchell was welcomed home to The Lord by his parents, Odbert and Iva Mayle; his brothers, Bruce, Lowell, and Stevie Mayle; his only son, Lowell Anthony Mayle, who passed away November 22, 2019; and his grandbabies, Halle and Aidan Short and Reilly Killen.
Mitchell was a coal miner at Peabody Coal Company until the mine closed. He enjoyed music, Pepsi, and Winston Cigarettes. Mitchell especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play. He was an avid collector of guns and knives, and he enjoyed his home on Taylor Hollow Road for over 39 years. He will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family, Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Steve Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019