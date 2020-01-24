|
Mitzi M. Shook
Zanesville - It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that's simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again I didn't get things my way! That's the story of my life. Not really, I have had a really great life!
And while on that subject on August 15, 1958 my parents and older brother Larry Dean Hill celebrated my birth and I was introduced to all as Mitzi Marie Hill, as the daughter of Jack and Alice (Gard) Hill from Gratiot, Ohio. I can't believe I was born in the second half of the last century but there are records in the courthouse which can corroborate this claim. But then 10 years later my baby sister, Allison Renee Hill was born. She always refers to me as her much older sister, which then I became known as the middle sister and my world was changed forever. There are books, movies and wine made about the middle child.
So many things in my life seemed of little significance at the time they happened but then took on a greater importance as I got older. The memories I'm taking with me now are so precious and have more value than all the gold and silver in my jewelry box. (Wait I don't have any, I sold it a gold party, sorry kids).
Memories…where do I begin? Well, I remember Larry taking me to the Burly Bar when I was 13 years old because he was watching me. Mom and Dad found out and I got grounded. Numerous vacations with my family, my sister and her kids, vacation with cousins, which was so much fun. I knew all my grandparents. My kids growing up at the Muskingum County Fair (Becky), the pig barn, track season, ghost hunts, camping, 4-H, going to the wrong funeral with my best friend Patsy and staying for it, trips to New York City to buy real designer purses from basements, vans, backrooms, places I was sure we would be sold into some type of terrible lifestyle; I could go on and on. My friends from the past and present have added so much to my life.
I married the man of my dreams on August 6, 1977 and from that day on I was proud to be Mrs. Lonnie Jay Shook, Grand Diva of All Things Domestic. Our plan was to have two children, a boy and girl. Inexplicably we were successful in doing exactly that when we were blessed with our son Wesley Jay and then later our daughter Abbie Marie. Seeing these two grow into who they were supposed to be brought a wonderful sense of meaning to our lives.
I am leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff that my husband and children do not know what to do with. This was always my plan. The totes, so many totes, so many colors. So if you are looking for decorations for every season, flowers, wedding decorations, party favors, glassware, pictures, antiques (worth thousands of dollars I am sure of it); you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch. "One man's junk is another man's treasure," has always been my motto.
I did not live an average life I laughed at inappropriate times, I consider myself a dancing queen, I loved life and as an inside joke I farted around a lot, I learned how to take my bra off without my shirt moving, and I was always a mama bear when it came to my kids…do not mess with my kids. Anyone wearing black will not be admitted. Boas will be provided.
Love your guts, Mitzi
Mitzi is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jay Shook, whom she married August 6, 1977; her son, Wesley (Tiffany) Shook; her daughter, Abbie (Bryson) Stair; her grandson, Shepherd Stair; her mother, Alice (Gard) Hill; her brother, Larry (Kathy) Hill; sister, Allison (Tom) Weeks; her mother-in-law, Lucille Shook; her brother-in-law, Ronald (Carol) Shook; her nieces and nephews, Jack Hill, Courtney Mayes, Matthew Hill, Zachary Hill, Alyssa Hill, Alex Weeks, Ashley Weeks, Jerry Shook, Beth Shook, and Adam Shook; several great-nieces and great nephews.
Mitzi is preceded in death by her father, Jack Hill and her father-in-law, Dee Shook.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Mitzi's name to the Avondale Youth Center, 4155 Roseville Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 and from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday at Cornerstone Church, 4509 Salt Creek Drive, Duncan Falls, where Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday with Rev. Jennifer Johnston-Baker officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020