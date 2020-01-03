Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitzie Bigham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitzie Bigham


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitzie Bigham Obituary
Mitzie Bigham

Zanesville - Mitzie J. Withrow Bigham, 39, of Zanesville, passed away Fri. Jan. 3, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Feb. 13, 1980 in Zanesville. She was an Administrator over deposit accounts at the former Unizan Bank. She also worked at The Community Bank and at Sunnyview Nursing Home. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1998 and then received an associate degree in business from M.A.T.C.

She is survived by two daughters Harlie Bigham and Macie Withrow. Her mother Vicki J. Withrow. Her maternal grandparents Paul and Mitzi Walton. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Close friends Greg Shumate and Lynn Dickinson.

She was preceded in death by her father Gregory Walker. Her stepfather Bret Withrow. Two aunts Pam Longwell and Iona Wilson. Three uncles Rod Walton, Bill Walton, and Stacy Walker.

Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sun. Jan. 5, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Mon. Jan. 6, 2020 with James Graham officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitzie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -