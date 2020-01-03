|
Mitzie Bigham
Zanesville - Mitzie J. Withrow Bigham, 39, of Zanesville, passed away Fri. Jan. 3, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born on Feb. 13, 1980 in Zanesville. She was an Administrator over deposit accounts at the former Unizan Bank. She also worked at The Community Bank and at Sunnyview Nursing Home. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1998 and then received an associate degree in business from M.A.T.C.
She is survived by two daughters Harlie Bigham and Macie Withrow. Her mother Vicki J. Withrow. Her maternal grandparents Paul and Mitzi Walton. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Close friends Greg Shumate and Lynn Dickinson.
She was preceded in death by her father Gregory Walker. Her stepfather Bret Withrow. Two aunts Pam Longwell and Iona Wilson. Three uncles Rod Walton, Bill Walton, and Stacy Walker.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sun. Jan. 5, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Mon. Jan. 6, 2020 with James Graham officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020