|
|
Mona L. (Swaney) Vann
Mona L. (Swaney) Vann 86
Passed away on Wednesday, January. 8, 2020. She was born October 8, 1933 in Jellico, Tennessee.
She was the daughter of the late Claude and Marie Sowers Swaney.
Mona was a retired employee of the Perry County Treasurer's office and the New Lexington Water Department. She loved listening to country music and going on all the Senior bus trips to various locations.
She is survived by her three sons, Bobby (Susie) Vann, Marty Vann and Tim Vann all of New Lexington, Eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two nieces, Anne and Evelyn Hensley.
Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vann (September 19, 1968), son, Claude Vann, sister, Mary Lou Hensley and a special friend, Walter Priode.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington with services at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Cline officiating. Burial will follow the services at New Lexington Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Eugene.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130. www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020