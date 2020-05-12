Services
Morgan L. Lovejoy Obituary
Morgan L. Lovejoy

Zanesville - Morgan Leverett Lovejoy, 65 passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Zanesville on October 28, 1954 to the late Milton and Marjorie Johnson Lovejoy. He worked for 20 years at Domino's and was a truck driver for Brown Distributing. He enjoyed Civil War history. Morgan loved his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time at home.

Surviving is his wife Laurie Kirby Lovejoy; three children: Morgan Lee (Deidre) Lovejoy, Jason (Michelle) Lovejoy and Leigh Anne (Jon) Eckertson; two sisters: Martha Lett and Margaret (Jerry) Murphy; and five grandchildren: Carrie and Carter Lovejoy, Nataleigh McHenry, Avery and Tyler Eckertson.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Mickey Lovejoy, Melvin Lovejoy, Mike Lovejoy, Stan Lovejoy and Marlin "Dale" Lovejoy.

A private family service will be held at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD.

To send a note of condolence to the family, visit our website www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, like us on facebook or contact our LOCALLY OWNED caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 12 to May 14, 2020
