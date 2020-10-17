Myra Tetak
Zanesville - Myra Tetak, 83, died 6:45 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Thornville Altercare in Thornville. She was born Friday, November 27, 1936, in Zanesville, the daughter of John Crom and Vera (Baldwin) Crom and married John C. Tetak on Saturday, November 26, 1955.
Myra was very active with her children and grandchildren while growing up and with their school and social activties. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who cared greatly for her family. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and she was an accomplished artist, with her paintings being exhibited in art galleries in New York City. She was a very dedicated and active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church; singing in the choir, cantering for Masses, volunteering on the festival committee and serving as chair many times. Myra was known as a very kind, caring, considerate, and faithful lady whom cared for all she knew.
Myra is survived by four children: Steven Tetak of Zanesville, Shelia Wilson of Thornville, Christina McConnell of Nashport and David Tetak of Zanesville; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and one sister: JoAnn Snack of Zanesville.
In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by her husband: John Tetak, Sr.; one son: John Tetak, Jr.; one daughter: Mary Susan Tetak; one daughter-in-law: Vicki Tetak; one sister: Nancy Lexa and one brother: Edward Crom.
Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebration 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 935 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as Celebrant. Myra will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Valley Right to Life in Myra's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com