Myrna Diane Murphy
Zanesville - Myrna Diane Murphy, 75 passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born November 12, 1943 in Vinton County Ohio to the late Arthur and Frances Morris Tripp. Diane retired as a Library Aide for Adamsville Elementary. She was a member of the Adamsville Homemakers and the Adamsville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Murphy; a son Sean (Deborah) Murphy; a daughter Shannon (Jim) Cooper; five grandchildren: Rachel Ault, Hannah Cooper, Lydia Cooper, Steve Pickens and Leanne Pickens; five great grandchildren: Nora Diane Ault, Logan Maziar, Alexis Maziar, Emma Pickens and William Pickens; and three brothers: Robert Tripp, Tom Tripp and Gary Tripp.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Linda Lea McGowan and a brother Lanny Tripp.
Calling hours will be 10 to 11:30AM Saturday, April 27 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 11:30AM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pamela Lashley and Bracken Foster officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville United Methodist Church, 8065 East St., Adamsville, OH 43802 or Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 25, 2019