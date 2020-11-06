Myron Calendine



Gratiot - Myron Calendine, 82 of Gratiot, Ohio peacefully passed away early Thursday morning. He accepted Christ as his Savior on May of 2017 where he then said, "I am going to meet the Right Guy". On that early morning of November 5, 2020, he walked into the arms of Jesus, "the Right Guy".



Myron enjoyed his life where he had an endless love and a generous heart for his family. He also had a tremendous sense of humor with the most hysterical sayings that prompted his granddaughters, Cassie and Cara, to write a book called the "Myron-isms". He also enjoyed exploring the outdoors on the family farm with his grandson Tommy and granddaughter Taylor.



He graduated from Hopewell High School and was most proud to be placed on West Muskingum's Hall of Fame for basketball. He loved the time he spent with his daughter Carol while watching his sons, Randy and Rick, as they raced motorcycles. This love for racing motorcycles was also passed on to his grandson, Tommy.



Born on January 26, 1938, Myron is survived by his loving and caring wife of 60 years, Judy. Myron and Judy had three children, Randy Calendine, Rick (Annette) Calendine, and Carol Calendine Walden of Tampa, Florida. Myron's greatest joys of his life were his grandchildren, Tommy (Brooke) Calendine, Cara (Jimmy) Croussore, Cassie Calendine, and Taylor Calendine (Ben Rankin). His great-grandchildren Hadleigh Calendine, Riley Rankin, Weston Calendine, and baby boy Croussore due April 2021. Myron is also survived by his sister Shirley (Russ) Woodrow, sister-in-law Joyce (Ivan) Wilson, and many nieces and nephews including his favorite niece, Kelly Woodrow Vance.



Myron was proceeded in death by his parents, Clifford and Garnet Wallace Calendine, sister Wanda Dailey, brother Burl Calendine, and mother and father-in-law Gilbert and Dorothy Gillogly.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Genesis Cancer Center, Genesis Home Health, and Genesis Hospice for the tender and loving care Myron received these past three years.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the Gratiot United Methodist Church, 345 South Street, Gratiot, OH 43740. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Myron's name to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 42701 or the West Muskingum Athletic Booster Basketball Program, P.O. 653, Zanesville, OH 43702.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store