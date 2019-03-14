Myron Clinton Willey



Zanesville - Myron Clinton Willey, 87 of Zanesville died 7:58 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Oaks at Northpointe.



He was born August 29, 1931 in Zanesville, OH the son of Harold and Blanche Bainter Willey.



Myron was a 1949 graduate of Lash High School and a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he served many years as Chairman of SPRC; Administrative Council and delegate to EOC. He loved his church and his church family. He served his country as United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He owned Modern Cleaners for 35 years. His hobbies included western square dancing and round dancing and he was a member of Zanes & Janes; Motivators; and Calico Pairs dance clubs and Country Campers. He liked playing cards, reading and riding on his Kubota Tractor, either mowing grass or plowing snow. He was a great fan of OSU football and Zanesville High School basketball. After retirement, he spent a weekend in March watching the final 12 games of the high school basketball tournaments each year.



Myron is survived by his wife, Carol M. Johnson Dutro Willey whom he married August 16th, 1965; a daughter Joy Williams, Son Michael (Monica) Willey; daughter-in-law, Debbie Dutro all of Zanesville. Grandchildren Alison (Chris) Yeager, Powell; Evan Mackenzie, Brooklyn New York, Glenn (Dani) Dutro and Drayton Willey of Zanesville, great grandchildren Evelyn Yeager and Annabelle Dutro. Cousins Marilyn Moutray, South Bend, Ind. and Kevin Bainter, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law David & Pauline Johnson and special friend, Jill Jones.



Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were a brother, Wayne in 1930; twin infant grandchildren, Clinton and Anna Willey in 2013 and a son, Jeff Dutro in 2014.



Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home and one hour prior to service. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Gordon Ferguson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will conclude at the St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.



Memorial contributions can be made to Genesis Hospice or to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Myron's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary