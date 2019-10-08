|
Myrtle Anne (Witmer) Petre
MT. PERRY - The immortal spirit of Myrtle Anne (Witmer) Petre entered into rest on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
She was born June 19, 1957 and was 62 years, 3 months, and 17 days old. She accepted Christ as her personal savior in her youth, and served him faithfully. She married Chester Petre on February 28, 1979.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her father, J. Elmer Witmer and a son-in-law, Ezra Troyer.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Chester A. Petre; five children, Sylvia (Donald) Yoder of Somerset, OH, Benjamin (Josephine) Petre of Mt. Perry, OH, Joseph (Leanne) Petre of Glenford, OH, Dorcas (Caleb) Miller of Somerset, OH, Edith Troyer of Mt. Perry, OH; and seventeen beloved grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Calvary Bible Fellowship on Amish Ridge Rd. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 with the location to be determined.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset, OH is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019