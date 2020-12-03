1/1
Mysti Dawn Davis
1987 - 2020
Zanesville - Mysti Dawn Davis, 33 of South Zanesville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, suddenly at her home. She was born Thursday, April 2, 1987, in Zanesville, the daughter of Christopher S. Davis and Rhonda L. (McAuley) Davis.

Mysti was a 2005 graduate of Philo High School where she was an Honor Student and a member of Who's Who among American high school students. During high school she was in the concert band, marching band and jazz band; she loved music and singing. She was a current student at OUZ with only two classes before she was to complete her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration.

Mysti was a very loving and caring daughter and loved her family. She was a great mother and enjoyed all the time she spent with her daughter. Her daughter was everything to her.

In addition to her parents, Mysti is survived by her daughter, Lily Dawn Camp, the light of her life; one brother, Christopher L. (Veronica Armstrong) Davis; two nieces, Chloe R. Davis and Haylee L. Davis; two nephews, Slade Armstrong and James Kain; her maternal grandfather, Edgar E. McAuley; her paternal grandmother, Jean Ann Marshall; aunts and uncles, Victoria J. Butcher, Cindy Jo (Orlan) Bates, Tina Marie (Harold) Bare, Michael Davis, Teresa Kane, Elisabeth (Richard) Bird, and Jeffrey Davis; her best friend, Erica L. McElfresh and many cousins and a host of friends that loved her.

Mysti was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Jane McAuley; paternal grandfather, Carl Marshall and one aunt, Abby Jean Anderson

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lily Dawn Camp Trust Fund (8-9-13) at any Park National Bank Branch. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
