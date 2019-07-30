Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
1942 - 2019
Nada Coburn Obituary
Nada Coburn

Zanesville - Nada L. Coburn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away July 28, 2019 at Continuing Care at Willow Haven.

She was born October 16, 1942 inn Logan County West Virginia, daughter of the late Ted Belcher and Helen Johnson Belcher. She was a Baptist by faith and worked as a Home Health Care Provider until she retired.

She is survived by her children Brenda Gillinger, Cindy (Roy) Stackhouse, Paul E. Coburn, Jennifer Welch; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Coburn; brother Harold Hager; sister Shirley Edwards; granddaughter Cassandra Coburn.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday July 30, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 30, 2019
