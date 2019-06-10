|
Nancy Ann Williams
Zanesville - Nancy Ann Williams, 72, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
Nancy was born in Zanesville on May 23, 1947 to the late Paul David and Martha Ann Hulka Jerles. As a Librarian her passion was reading she was employed by West Muskingum School District and Zanesville City Schools where she retired. Nancy was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a 35 year volunteer at Genesis and also volunteered at the Helen Purcell Home. She was a graduate of Merideth Business College.
She is survived by her two sons: Kevin Williams and Michael (Charity) Williams , a granddaughter Lauren Williams, two dear friends Judy Lear and Bev Wolford.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Williams who passed away on April 7, 2008 and a brother Dave Jerles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care 713 Forest Avenue Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Visitation will be Tuesday June 11 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE, OHIO. Funeral services will be held in the Snouffer Chapel on Wednesday at 11am with Pastor Mark Combs officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from June 10 to June 11, 2019