Nancy Collins
Zanesville - Nancy J. Collins, 80 of Zanesville, passed away June 7, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1939 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Wilfred Mahon and Ruby Matthews Mahon. She owned and operated Ray's Place in Zanesville until she retired.
She is survived by her children, Philip Collins, Robin (Randy) McGrath, Teresa (Wayne) Ballentine, Melisa Archer, Jane Lorentz, Elizabeth (Tina) Collins; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Collins; daughter Betsy McPherson; several siblings.
Per her wishes no services will be observed.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.