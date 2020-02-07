Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
1935 - 2020
Nancy Evans, 84, of New Concord passed away in the early morning hours of February 7, 2020 while in the care of the Beckett House. She was born on March 1, 1935 in Zanesville to the late Raymond and Lovisa (Dillon) Muse. She worked for the American Red Cross for 27 years. Nancy was a member and Past Matron of the Laura Chapter #264 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the New Concord United Methodist Church; as well as the Tots to Teens Mothers Club. In her early retirement she volunteered at the John & Annie Glenn Museum.

On July 11, 1953 she married the love of her life, Lloyd Evans. Together they raised two children, Doug Evans and Debbie (Kevin) Allender. They enjoyed a wonderful life together and loved spending time with family and friends. Lloyd passed away on February 26, 1990.

In addition to her children she is survived by her grandchildren, Chris (Andrea) Allender, Cory (Adrienne) Allender, Chelsea (Kyle) Anderson, Jamie (Choo)Freeman, and Jonie Huhn. Also left to miss their "Nana" are her great-grandchildren, Luke, Lexie, and Olivia Allender, Koby and Gage Huhn, andZailey Freeman. She also leaves her brother, Wayne Muse.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Sunday February 9th from 1 to 4 PM; Eastern Star services will begin at 3:30 PM . Services will be held on Monday, the 10th at 11 AM, with an hour preceding for visitation; Rev. Lisa Kropinak will officiate services. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
