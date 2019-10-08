|
|
Nancy Jane Neptune
New Concord - Nancy Jane Neptune, 81, was called home to the Lord on October 6, 2019 in the care of Genesis Hospital while in the presence of her family. Nancy was born on May 11, 1938 in Kimbolton, Ohio to Paul and Virginia (Lawrence) Tom. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose greatest passion was attending her grandchildren's activities. She worked as a legal secretary for the Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney's office and retired after 22 years of service. She was an active member of the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church and their Women's group. She belonged to several horse organizations, was a 4-H advisor, and enjoyed her water aerobics class at the Field House. She was an ardent fan of the Ohio State Basketball and Football Teams.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Phil Neptune, whom she married on October 10, 1960, her daughter, Tori (Anthony) Martin, her son, Michael (Tara) Neptune, and her daughter Kaci (David) Neptune, her grandchildren Colton and Corinne Neptune, her brother, Chuck (Elaine) Tom, her 2 sisters, Betty (Richard) Zembal and Wanda Adams, her brothers-in-law, Ted Neptune, Charles (Betty) Neptune, and Bob Neptune, her sister-in-law, Jo Ann (John) Wycoff, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Larry Tom.
Friends and Family are welcome to attend Calling Hours for Nancy at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 from 4 to 8PM. Services will be held on Friday, the 11th at 11AM, with a calling hour preceding. Pastor Jim Gibson will officiate services, and burial will follow at the Salt Creek Cemetery. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church, 2770 Rix Mills Rd, New Concord, Ohio 43762.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 8, 2019