Zanesville - Nancy K. Payne, 85, of Zanesville, died at 1:05 A.M. on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born May 3, 1934, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Albert E. "Ed" and Katharine Niele Lepper. She graduated from Lash High School and received a BA in Education from Miami University, Ohio. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church and had worked as a school teacher at South Zanesville Elementary School. Nancy enjoyed being a member of the Beaux Arts Garden Club and loved classical music.



She is survived by her husband, Judge Thomas Payne; a son, Niel T. Payne of Zanesville; special friend, Linda Helser, and her many cats.



Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Nancy will be laid to rest beside her beloved parents at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



Published in the Times Recorder on June 27, 2019