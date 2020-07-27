Nancy Kay Toth
Zanesville - Nancy Kay Toth, 74 of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 9:14 am on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home. Born July 29, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Connie S. and Hazel Esther Bailey Dickerson. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Zanesville, Ohio; a 1963 graduate of New Lexington High School; a counselor for Six County Mental Health; her life was her family and grandkids, they were the love of her life. Surviving is her husband of 54 years, John Toth; children, Eric Toth, Jamie (Tom) Carney and Rory (Debbie) Toth; grandkids, Trace Carney, Ryan Toth, Kaylie Toth and Aydan Toth; nephews, Gary (Judy) Stevenson, Dean (Theresa) Stevenson, Jeff Stevenson and Randi (Kim) Stevenson; several great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her sister, Annalee Dickerson Stevenson Sines and a great-niece, Valerie Stevenson. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral Service will at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South 7th Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com