Nancy Lee Schmid
Zanesville - Nancy Lee Schmid, 85 of Zanesville died peacefully at 7:30 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Oaks at Northpointe following a sudden illness.
She was born February 24, 1934 in Zanesville the daughter of Robert D. and Juanita Dutro Swick. She was married on August 21, 1955 to Phillip McKee Schmid who preceded her in death on May 18, 2007.
She retired after 40 years of service at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator. She was a longtime member of the Phone Company Pioneers and an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her yard work and flower gardening, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by, a daughter, Cindy (Keith) Miller; two sons, David (Kathleen) Schmid and Steven Schmid; her grandchildren, Jason (Colleen) Schmid, Ryan Schmid and Alyssa Miller; two great grandchildren, Alaina and Evan Schmid; three special nieces, Susan, Betsy & Karen and numerous special friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Philip "Phil" McKee Schmid.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019 with funeral service at 2:00 P.M. at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Wilson and Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 6, 2019