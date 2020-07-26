Nancy Lucille Knicely Davis
New Concord - Nancy Lucille Knicely Davis, 95, formerly of New Concord went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020; while in the care of Clay Gardens Place of Zanesville. She was born in Norwich, Ohio on January 3, 1925 to William Blaine and Fanny Elizabeth Garber Knicely. She graduated from Adamsville High School and Columbus Business School. After her marriage to William D. Davis in 1946 she was a homemaker, sold Stanley Home Products, Sara Coventry Jewelry, Cook at Westland Elementary School and was a Westland Township clerk for several years. She was a member of Claysville United Methodist Church and formerly New Concord Eastern Stars, Tots to Teens Mother's Club, 4-H leader, church youth leader, Purple Heart Auxiliary, Zane and James Square Dance Club and Charlie's Angels Round Dance.
She was a 32 year survivor of colon and liver cancer.
Lucille is survived by her children, Sandy (Don) White, Nancy (Mike) Hoffer, Steve (Julie) Davis, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great granddaughter, her brother, Donald Knicely, her sisters-in-law, Bonita Knicely, Connie Knicely, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Valley, Dana, Edward, Gaylord, Bill, Rodney, her infant brother, Phillip Knicely, and her sisters, Golda McMillan, Evelyn Morrison, and Jane Blackstone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Claysville United Methodist Church, Claysville Road, Claysville, Ohio 43725; Gideon International, P.O. Box 3062, Zanesville, Ohio 43702-3062, or Hospice of Central Ohio
, 1166 military Road, suite A, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31st at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at 1PM. Due to Covid the family requests that all attendees please observe social distancing and wear masks in order to minimize the risk of the illness spreading. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the services and Lucille will be laid to rest beside her husband. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.