Nancy Lynn Price
Blue Rock - Nancy Lynn Price, 80, of Zanesville and formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.
Nancy was born in Detroit, MI on September 23, 1938. She is the daughter of the late Austin and Martha (Thoman) Grant. She was the previous owner of the Doctors Lounge in Zanesville. She worked as a sales representative for Green Lawn Mobile Home Park, Colonial Sales as well as Auto Village AMC and Jeep. She loved being on the water and spending as much time as she could boating on the river.
Nancy is survived by her son, George A. Godette; three granddaughters, and her sister, Catherine (Robert) Presson, her nephew Christopher and her two nieces, Victoria and Savanah.
A caring cremation is entrusted to the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 11, 2019