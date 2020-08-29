Nancy Stotts
Zanesville - Nancy Lou Stotts, 80, of Zanesville closed her eyes on Earth on Friday August 28, 2020 and opened them in Heaven at the right hand of God. Nancy was born in Zanesville on October 7, 1939 to the late Robert and Julia Farmer Crumbaker. She was employed at Good Samaritan Medical Center for many years. As a devout Christian she walked with the Lord daily. She was a member of The First Church of The Nazarene in Zanesville. Nancy was well known on the West Pike of Zanesville for having babysat for most kids in the area. Her true passion in life was spending time with her husband and her church family on work and witness trips. They have traveled the world's mission fields building Churches, cooking for church camps, and improving food safety. Her family was the love of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband Wayne E. Stotts, five children; Crystal Stotts, Rita (Steve) Stanbery, Karen (Troy) Patterson, Richard (Sandy Myers) Stotts, and Virginia (Rob) Browning); a brother Robert Crumbaker, two sisters; Margie (Chuck) Maddox and Jean Cramer, seven grandchildren; Patrick Stanbery, Jenna Gahm, Colin Patterson, Kendra Church, Sarah Crawford, Morgan Stotts, and Alex Stotts, 10 great-grandchildren; Regan, Ellison, Zaler, Bailey, Skyler, Audria, Alayna, Evan, Gabe, and Aislinn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Central Ohio
, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Calling hours will be from 4-8pm on Monday August 31 at The First Church of the Nazarene, 5700 Martin Lane Zanesville. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Dr. Steve Dupler, Rev. Dr. Jim Miller, and Rev. Mark Dupler officiating. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, find us on Facebook, or call or Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.