Nancy WilleyZanesville - Nancy P. Willey, 90, of Zanesville, passed away at 7:08 p.m. Tue. August 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Rollin and Beryl (Frum) Ball. She was a member of South Zanesville United Methodist Church.She is survived by five sons Dan Willey, Rick Willey, Jeff Willey, Kenny Willey, Roger Willey. One daughter Peggy Kildow. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Two sisters Nellie Clady and Edna Lemley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Willey. One son Gary Willey. One daughter Shirley Willey. One grandson Luke Willey.Private visitation and service will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To leave a note visit