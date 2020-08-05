1/1
Nancy Willey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Willey

Zanesville - Nancy P. Willey, 90, of Zanesville, passed away at 7:08 p.m. Tue. August 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-

Morrison House. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Rollin and Beryl (Frum) Ball. She was a member of South Zanesville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by five sons Dan Willey, Rick Willey, Jeff Willey, Kenny Willey, Roger Willey. One daughter Peggy Kildow. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Two sisters Nellie Clady and Edna Lemley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Willey. One son Gary Willey. One daughter Shirley Willey. One grandson Luke Willey.

Private visitation and service will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To leave a note visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved