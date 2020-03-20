|
Natalie Pinkerton
Roseville, Ohio - Natalie S. Pinkerton, 58 of Roseville, Ohio died at 3:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was born September 26, 1961 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late James and Georgianna Wood. Natalie had an infectious smile, worked at area potteries as a hand decorator of ceramic pottery, loved gardening, flowers, bird watching, her grandbabies, Dalys, Victoria, Jaisie, Jaida, and Vivian and spending time with all of her family. Survived by her two sons; Ricky (Cindy) Dunkle of Corning, Steven Dunkle of Roseville, and stepdaughter Karissa Pinkerton of Zanesville; five grandbabies; four sisters and 1 brother: Tammy Hartman (Kenny Miller) of Zanesville, Cheri Wood of Corning, Lana (Rodney) Carpenter of Zanesville, Terry Saum of Crooksville, Jamie Donaldson of Zanesville and a paternal Grandmother: Bernita Hammers Wood Dickerson of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother Dora Dozer Longstreth, Grandfather George Hardin and paternal Grandfather Pete Wood. Graveside funeral service and burial will take place at 12:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Rehoboth Cemetery. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and guest book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020