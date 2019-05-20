|
Nathalie Ann VanSickle
SOMERSET - Nathalie Ann VanSickle, 60, of Somerset, Ohio, surrounded by those who loved her, went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Nathalie was born August 21, 1958 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Shirley Dicks of Chandlersville. She was a 1976 graduate of Sheridan High School. She served as both a volunteer and Educational Assistant in the Northern Local School District over the span of nearly 15 years. She was most passionate about her work as a wife, mother and grandmother (Grammy) where she persistently and devotedly attended to whatever their needs may be. She consistently put the needs of the ones she loved the most above her own.
Nathalie is survived by her husband, Scott "Pete" VanSickle; children, Sierra (Keller) Moore, Luke (Jess) VanSickle; brother, John (Tiffany) Dicks; grandchildren, Trinity Cook, Kelsie and Korbin Moore, Kadynce and Blake Lucas.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary Ann Dicks, and brothers, Robert, John and Mike Dicks.
Calling hours will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Friendship Church, 4630 St. Rt. 668 S. Junction City, Ohio, with the service to be held at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Somerset, Ohio 43783 to assist the family with expenses.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 20, 2019