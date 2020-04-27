|
Nathan L. McGill
New Lexington, Ohio - Nathan L. McGill, 34, of New Lexington, Ohio died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. Born January 18, 1986 in Columbus, Ohio to Kenneth L. McGill, Jr. and Mary Ellis Strouse. Nathan never had it easy. When he was young the two people who were supposed to love and guide him failed to do so, and even though he was raised by his Grandparents and had a huge family full of love, he always felt something was missing. He had an amazing personality that once he showed, it was impossible not to love and admire him. His love for music and playing guitar will definitely be what he is most remembered for. Well that and his random silly jokes and AWESOME hair. We know we'll meet again Nathan, just know we love you and we're really going to miss you until then. Survived by his girlfriend, Ashley Valentine and her children; his Grandfather, Kenneth McGill; Aunts, Kathy Gaddis, Karen (Steve) Collins, Teresa (Charles) Faulkner and Tania McGill; Sister, Amber Vaughn; Brother, Michael Ellis; Cousins, Dan (Jenny) Conkle, Janelle Gaddis (David Frost), Michael (Ashley) Gaddis, Ben Renick, Bethany (Jeff) Palfrey, Kristen Howdyshell and Lauriel Faulkner; and many, many friends. Preceded in death by his loving Grandmother, Christina McGill; his Best Friend, Derek "Delby" Griggs and many other friends, who were also victims of heroin. Graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Rehoboth Cemetery, State Route 345, New Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Larry Brisker officiating. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020