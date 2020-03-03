Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Reed Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Reed Buchanan Obituary
Nathan Reed Buchanan

Gratiot - Nathan Reed Buchanan, 19, of Gratiot, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at Nationwide

Children's Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 22, 2001 in Columbus, a son of Shawn and Renae (Miller) Buchanan who formerly lived in Cochranton, PA.

Nathan loved balloons, watching football on TV, cotton candy, school, especially choir class, watching documentaries about other countries of the world, and just being around people.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother Garrett Buchanan. One sister Carson Buchanan. Paternal grandparents Tom and Cyndi Buchanan of Cambridge. Maternal grandmother Sara Miller of Cochranton, PA. Three uncles Tom (Gwen) Buchanan, Bryan (Amanda) Miller, and Derek (Pam) Miller. Seven cousins Briana Buchanan, Katy, Andrew, Lexi, Dustin, Addison, and Alivia Miller.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather John L. Miller. A special great-aunt Mary Taulbee. The family would like to acknowledge the great care Nathan received from all the home health nurses.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thur. March 5, 2020 at The First Church of the Nazarene 5700 Martin Lane Zanesville and from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Friday March 6, 2020 with services at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -