|
|
Nathan Reed Buchanan
Gratiot - Nathan Reed Buchanan, 19, of Gratiot, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 at Nationwide
Children's Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 22, 2001 in Columbus, a son of Shawn and Renae (Miller) Buchanan who formerly lived in Cochranton, PA.
Nathan loved balloons, watching football on TV, cotton candy, school, especially choir class, watching documentaries about other countries of the world, and just being around people.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother Garrett Buchanan. One sister Carson Buchanan. Paternal grandparents Tom and Cyndi Buchanan of Cambridge. Maternal grandmother Sara Miller of Cochranton, PA. Three uncles Tom (Gwen) Buchanan, Bryan (Amanda) Miller, and Derek (Pam) Miller. Seven cousins Briana Buchanan, Katy, Andrew, Lexi, Dustin, Addison, and Alivia Miller.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather John L. Miller. A special great-aunt Mary Taulbee. The family would like to acknowledge the great care Nathan received from all the home health nurses.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thur. March 5, 2020 at The First Church of the Nazarene 5700 Martin Lane Zanesville and from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Friday March 6, 2020 with services at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020