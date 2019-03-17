Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
North Terrace Church of Christ
1420 Brandywine Blvd.
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
North Terrace Church of Christ
1420 Brandywine Blvd.
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Navy Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Navy Fc Petty Officer James R. Buck Ii


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Navy Fc Petty Officer James R. Buck Ii Obituary
Navy FC Petty Officer James R. Buck II

Groton, CT - Navy First Class Petty Officer James R. Buck II, 30, of Groton, Connecticut, formerly of Zanesville died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Groton, Connecticut. He was born November 10, 1988 in Marietta, Georgia, a son of Patrick J. Buck and Corinne McGrath Buck. He graduated from Zanesville High School and was serving in the United States Navy in Groton Connecticut. James loved to play computer games.

He is survived by his mother, Corinne (Tom) Buck; his father, Patrick (Leah) Buck; his wife Krystine Walker Buck; a brother, Mark C. Buck; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery New Soldier's Field, Zanesville with full Military Honors by the United States Navy.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now