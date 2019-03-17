Navy FC Petty Officer James R. Buck II



Groton, CT - Navy First Class Petty Officer James R. Buck II, 30, of Groton, Connecticut, formerly of Zanesville died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Groton, Connecticut. He was born November 10, 1988 in Marietta, Georgia, a son of Patrick J. Buck and Corinne McGrath Buck. He graduated from Zanesville High School and was serving in the United States Navy in Groton Connecticut. James loved to play computer games.



He is survived by his mother, Corinne (Tom) Buck; his father, Patrick (Leah) Buck; his wife Krystine Walker Buck; a brother, Mark C. Buck; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE and one hour prior to funeral services to be held at 9:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery New Soldier's Field, Zanesville with full Military Honors by the United States Navy.



Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019