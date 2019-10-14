|
|
Neil Richards
Zanesville - Leroy "Neil" Richards, 96, of Zanesville, passed away on October 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Neil was born in Crooksville, Ohio on October 29, 1922. He is the son of the late, Edgar Leroy and Lillie Mae (Hallihan) Richards. He retired from Burnham Corp in 1985, where he had worked as a supervisor; he belonged to the Goldwing Riders Association and he was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church.
Neil is survived by his three sons, Larry Richards of Zanesville, Don (Juanita) Richards of Courtland, VA, and Terry (Marsha) Richards of Nashport, and his daughter, Anita Richards of Zanesville; his grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Richards, Jeff (Kylene) Newman, Scott (Kathy) Smith, Eric (Mary) Kennedy-Smith; and many great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; his niece, Phyllis (Ron) Payton and his nephew, Bobby (Sonnie) Carr .
In addition to his parents, Neil is preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith Jane (Yinger) Richards, whom he married on November 20, 1948, his brother, Delmar V. Richards, and his sisters, Hildred Weidig and Myrtle Guy.
A celebration of Neil's life will be held 11 to 12 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will be held at 12 with Pastor Doris Flynn officiating. Full Military honors will follow the service.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019