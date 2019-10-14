Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Richards


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Richards Obituary
Neil Richards

Zanesville - Leroy "Neil" Richards, 96, of Zanesville, passed away on October 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Neil was born in Crooksville, Ohio on October 29, 1922. He is the son of the late, Edgar Leroy and Lillie Mae (Hallihan) Richards. He retired from Burnham Corp in 1985, where he had worked as a supervisor; he belonged to the Goldwing Riders Association and he was a member of Coburn United Methodist Church.

Neil is survived by his three sons, Larry Richards of Zanesville, Don (Juanita) Richards of Courtland, VA, and Terry (Marsha) Richards of Nashport, and his daughter, Anita Richards of Zanesville; his grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Richards, Jeff (Kylene) Newman, Scott (Kathy) Smith, Eric (Mary) Kennedy-Smith; and many great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; his niece, Phyllis (Ron) Payton and his nephew, Bobby (Sonnie) Carr .

In addition to his parents, Neil is preceded in death by his loving wife, Edith Jane (Yinger) Richards, whom he married on November 20, 1948, his brother, Delmar V. Richards, and his sisters, Hildred Weidig and Myrtle Guy.

A celebration of Neil's life will be held 11 to 12 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A memorial service will be held at 12 with Pastor Doris Flynn officiating. Full Military honors will follow the service.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now