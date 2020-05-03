|
Nellie Rutledge
Zanesville - Nellie Mae Rutledge, 94, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Sat. May 2, 2020 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room. She was born on April 14, 1926 in Fultonham, a daughter of the late John and Hazel (Kroft) Koehler. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from Roseville High School. She was also a graduate of Meredith Business College. She was a former telephone operator for Ohio Bell, village clerk of Fultonham for many years, longtime member of South Zanesville United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Newton American Legion Auxillary, and Newton Township Fire Department Auxillary, where her deceased husband was the first fire chief.
She is survived by three daughters Sandy (George) Hayes, Judy (Tom) Cosgrave, and Janelle (Stuart) Williams. One son Charles "Mike" Rutledge. 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. One sister Shirley (Buck) Miller. Daughter-in-law Pam Rutledge. Many nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Bo" Rutledge. One son Craig D. Rutledge. Infant brother John Koehler, Jr. Due to the current conditions a private family service will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 3 to May 4, 2020