Nelson Parker



Zanesville - Nelson Parker, 82 of Zanesville, died 3:30 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Genesis Hospital while under the care of Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born Friday, May 8, 1936, in Columbus, the son of Theodore Parker and Bernice (Allen) Parker. He married Frances (Burney) Parker on Friday, August 15, 1958, and was a member of First Church of God in Columbus.



Nelson served his country as a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Mid Atlantic Canners following over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and a former member of the Esquire Club. Nelson was a huge sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. He loved puzzles, game shows, music and the Gaithers. Nelson was a family man who cared for his wife, family and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Nelson is survived by four children: Tamara Baines of Reynoldsburg, Rolland N. Parker, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Carol Parker of Heath and Margaret Parker of Heath; six grandchildren: Brandy Baines, Tyler Parker, Sr., Alex Parker, Blair Parker, Logan Parker and Faith Parker and five great grandchildren: Makenzie Pashel-Baines, Brynn Baines, Tyler Parker, Jr., Trinity Willette-Parker, Alicia Parker and Corey Woods; one sister: Theola (Thomas) Mann of Columbus; one brother: Ron (Shelia) Branson of Zanesville; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.



In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his wife and companion of over 60 years: Frances Parker who died February 24, 2012.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Genesis Hospital and Genesis Hospice & Palliative Care for their care and attention given to their father during his illness.



Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM, with Bishop Timothy Clark officiating. Joint committal services for both Nelson & Frances Parker will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 548 Pershing Road, Zanesville, where the United States Navy, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 will conducted full military honors. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019