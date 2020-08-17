Nema Jane Cinquepalmi
New Lexington - Nema Jane Cinquepalmi, 87 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:40 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, New Lexington, Ohio. Born December 12, 1932 in Moxahala, Ohio to the late James B. and Flossie Alwine Wilson. She was a Methodist by faith. Survived by her daughter, Beth (Layne) Wireman of Proctorville; grandchildren, Jacob Wireman and Natalie Wireman; sister, Naomi Urdak; brother, Bill Wilson; brother-in-law, John Cinquepalmi; several nieces, nephews and special friend, Cathy Lang. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Francis Cinquepalmi; brothers and sisters, Mary Zink, Frances Pallos, James Wilson, Evelyn Neff, Betty Morgan, Bonnie Sharkey, Virginia Buckley and Max Wilson. Private graveside services and burial will be in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, Crooksville, Ohio. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charges of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com