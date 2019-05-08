|
|
Nesi Lee Finley
New Lexington, Ohio - Nesi Lee Finley, 94, of New Lexington, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was born May 27, 1924 in Crooksville, Ohio to the late John and Mary Smith Cable.
She worked in restaurants in New Lexington, the Perry County Library, Chutes 5 & 10 cent store, the Ball Clinic-Herendeen Clinic.
She was a member of the New Lexington Baptist Church and while living in Zanesville a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ.
She married Lewis Finley on November 9, 1945. They were married 69 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis on November 23, 2014.
Surviving are one daughter, Judith Ann (Jeff) Jacob of Mumford, TN.; two sons, Steven Finley of New Lexington and Stanley Finley of Florida; 4 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; one sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 3 sisters, 1 granddaughter, Debbie Novell, two daughters-in-law, Sandy Finley and Wanda Finley.
Private Family Services will be held at 5:00pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will be in Rehoboth Cemetery, Rehoboth, Ohio at a later date.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 8, 2019