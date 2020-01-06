Services
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
609 West St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-1311
Neva I. Young

Neva I. Young Obituary
Neva I. Young

Zanesville - Neva I. Young, age 97 of Zanesville, OH formerly of Cumberland, OH passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Primrose Retirement Community in Zanesville. She was born September 5, 1922 in Cumberland a daughter of the late Lewis E. and Grace Bartlett Hedge.

She was a teacher for many years for the Western Reserve School System located near Youngstown, OH. She enjoyed sewing and volunteering at her retirement community.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lewis J. Young, whom she married December 22, 1945 and who passed away February 27, 2014; daughter Catherine Dunn; son David Young; sister Lavina Mae Hedge; 2 brothers Clay (Edith) Hedge and John Hedge; sister-in-law Anna Hedge.

Those left to cherish her memory are 1 son Lawrence Young of Knoxville, TN; 2 grandchildren Mark Young and Alicia Young; 2 brothers James E. Hedge of Marion, OH and R. Dale (Betty) Hedge of Caldwell, OH. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional funeral services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Inurnment will be held in Olive Cemetery in Caldwell next to her husband Lewis, at a later date. Please join us in remembering Neva by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -