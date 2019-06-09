|
|
Nicholas Stephen Michel age 39, of Zanesville, OH passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. He was born November 25, 1979 in Zanesville, OH a son of Sarah J. Radcliff Michel and Stephen H. Michel both of Caldwell.
He was a 1998 Graduate of the Caldwell High School and went on to serve and protect his nation in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an employee of CTS Telecommunications for 14 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Caldwell. Nick will always be remembered as someone who enjoyed working with his hands, he could often be found tinkering on all kinds of things to make them work. He earned his Eagle Scout rank and always enjoyed being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William and Mary Michel; maternal grandmother Doris Jane Radcliff; 3 aunts Susan Radcliff, Alice Ziler, and Mary Catherine Michel.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are 2 sons Mason Michel of Midway Park, NC and Karson Michel of the home; 1 brother Phil (Angie) Michel of Zanesville; maternal grandfather Willard Radcliff of Caldwell; 3 uncles Stanley (Cathy) Michel, Dan Michel all of Caldwell and David (Roberta) Radcliff of Florida. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A loving cremation will be observed, with no additional services held at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Olive Cemetery, with military graveside services. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. To offer words of comfort to the family please visit the funeral home's web site at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net, by finding us on Facebook or calling our caring staff at (740) 732-1311.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 9, 2019