Nicholas Stephen Michel
Zanesville - Nicholas Stephen Michel age 39, of Zanesville, OH passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Olive Cemetery in Caldwell, OH with military graveside honors conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations, with inurnment to follow.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 16, 2019