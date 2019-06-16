Services
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
609 West St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-1311
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Olive Cemetery
Caldwell, OH
Nicholas Stephen Michel


Nicholas Stephen Michel Obituary
Nicholas Stephen Michel

Zanesville - Nicholas Stephen Michel age 39, of Zanesville, OH passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Olive Cemetery in Caldwell, OH with military graveside honors conducted by the Noble County Veteran Service Organizations, with inurnment to follow. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. To offer words of comfort to the family please visit the funeral home's web site at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net, by finding us on Facebook or calling our caring staff at (740) 732-1311.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 16, 2019
