Nikki Fraunfelter Ring
Northfield - Traci Nikole "Nikki" Fraunfelter Ring, 37 of Northfield died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Cuyahoga County.
She was born August 19, 1982 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Danny Lee Fraunfelter and Carol Sue Rambo Fraunfelter.
Nikki was a member of Fair Oaks Baptist Church and a Registered Nurse. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children whom she cherished & were the love of her life. Nikki was also an avid sports fan and she especial enjoyed watching all the pro teams, Browns, Indians & Cavaliers.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Fraunfelter; her two children, Isaac Douglas Ring and Brooklyn Olivia Ring; the father of her children, Brent Ring; Siblings, Sean (Jen) Fraunfelter and Leslie (Mike) Rodich; Nieces and Nephews, Madison, Griffin & Eden Fraunfelter, Rylee & Raine Rodich; aunts & uncles and many cousins; and her faithful dog, "Tweedle Dee". Nikki was preceded in death by Father, Danny Fraunfelter; Grandparents, Bill & Betty Rambo; Grandmother, Evelyn Fraunfelter Cicero and Grandfather, Edward Fraunfelter.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Meaige officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org or send to Cherri Tolliver, Treasurer, 10480 Washington St., Byesville OH 43723.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Nikki's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Northfield - Traci Nikole "Nikki" Fraunfelter Ring, 37 of Northfield died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Cuyahoga County.
She was born August 19, 1982 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Danny Lee Fraunfelter and Carol Sue Rambo Fraunfelter.
Nikki was a member of Fair Oaks Baptist Church and a Registered Nurse. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children whom she cherished & were the love of her life. Nikki was also an avid sports fan and she especial enjoyed watching all the pro teams, Browns, Indians & Cavaliers.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Fraunfelter; her two children, Isaac Douglas Ring and Brooklyn Olivia Ring; the father of her children, Brent Ring; Siblings, Sean (Jen) Fraunfelter and Leslie (Mike) Rodich; Nieces and Nephews, Madison, Griffin & Eden Fraunfelter, Rylee & Raine Rodich; aunts & uncles and many cousins; and her faithful dog, "Tweedle Dee". Nikki was preceded in death by Father, Danny Fraunfelter; Grandparents, Bill & Betty Rambo; Grandmother, Evelyn Fraunfelter Cicero and Grandfather, Edward Fraunfelter.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Meaige officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami.org or send to Cherri Tolliver, Treasurer, 10480 Washington St., Byesville OH 43723.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Nikki's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.