Nina Grace Gheen
Zanesville - Nina Grace Gheen 79, of Zanesville passed away at 9:27 p.m. January 8, 2020 at the Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born January 16, 1940 in Beverly the daughter of the late Ralph Tuttle and Enid Belle Waite Tuttle. She was the manager at the IGA in McConnelsville for 32 years and a member of the Tabor Ridge Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, David Gheen whom she married July 8, 1979; daughters, Barbara (Kelly) Aber of Zanesville, Annette (Steve) Hall of Greenville, Ohio; sons, Rick (Kathy) Rainer of Marietta, Tony Rainer of Morgantown, West Virginia; eleven grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bob Tuttle. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Services will held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Tabor Ridge Church of Christ near Stockport with Evangelist Sam Bumgard officiating. She will be laid to rest in Tabor Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tabor Ridge Church of Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020