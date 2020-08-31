1/
Nina L. Wilson
Crooksville - Nina L. Wilson, 83 of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:10 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, New Lexington, Ohio. Born September 13, 1936 in Broadway, Ohio to the late Oakley O. and Elsie Snively Wilson. She was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church: a retired schoolteacher, teaching 30 years in the Cincinnati School System; she will be deeply missed by her friends and neighbors on Jamestown Road. Survived by 5 nieces and nephews; special friends, Andrea Smith and Jeremy Heavener. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by a brother, Wallace M. Wilson and a sister, Wanda Gregg. Graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Oakfield Cemetery with Father Chris Yakkel officiating. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Memorials contributions may be made to SKLD, New Lexington, Memory Unit, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
