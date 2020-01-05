Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Resources
Nora May Kerr


1949 - 2020
Zanesville - Nora May Kerr, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019 under the exemplary care of the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Nora was born March 1, 1949 to parents Randall (Clemet) and Gladys Kerr. After graduating from Zanesville High school she spent most of her life doing volunteer work for many organizations in the the community such as Helping Hand and Muskingum County Head Start. Nora was considered to be a "social butterfly" by many for her ability to turn strangers into instant friends and entertain all with her love of dancing. Surviving are her daughters: Yvette Kerr, Ebonie Norris, Ivorie (Lamar) Harris, and Lacie Norris. Nora also was the proud Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, with another on the way. She was preceded in death by her brother Randy and her parents. Folowing her request, a cremation will take place. The Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
