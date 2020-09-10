Norma Jean Lutz
Zanesville - Norma Jean Lutz, 89, died September 10, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Care, Morrison House.
She was born March 31, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Donald J. Walker and Helen Achauer Walker.
Norma Jean was a 1949 graduate of Lash High School. She was a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and was active in Ladies' Aid and Quilters.
Surviving are her son, William "Bill" R. Lutz and daughter-in-law Leslie Hamrick Lutz of Grove City, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert E. Lutz
The family asks that all visitors that wish to attend the visitation and service WEAR A MASK and please follow social distancing protocols.
Friends may call 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 S. Seventh Street Zanesville, OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Norma's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.