|
|
Norma Jean Perani
Crooksville - Norma Jean Perani, 86, of Crooksville peacefully passed into eternal life in the afternoon hours of Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born November 22, 1932 in Columbus, the daughter to the late Arthur Rose and Armel (nee: Bowers) Rose.
Norma worked for various industries throughout her life, at one time she was employed by Milpar Industries where she worked on the plant floor making bayonets for the soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War; she spent many years working in the local potteries including the Hull Pottery and Nelson-McCoy pottery companies. Norma spent several years in the 80's owning and managing the Snack Bar here in her hometown of Crooksville. Norma had a great affinity for flowers and enjoyed gardening and planting numerous types and colors of flowers throughout her home. Her family will also miss Norma's exquisite pie baking and her delicious cooking.
Surviving Norma in life are her husband and wonderful caregiver of 47 ½ years, Joseph Perani; her children, Janet (Floyd) Kennedy, Connie (Jim) Blackburn and Jeanette Alfman; her daughter-in-law, Rita Lipps; her siblings, Pauline Lipps, Judy Hazlett, Kay Lyons and Mary Ray; her dog baby, Joey; her grandchildren, Kim (Bill) Holcomb, Kenneth (Denise) Kennedy, Scott (Karman) Alfman, Jeff (Kerri) Alfman, Donna Wade, Makala (Travis) German, Josh (Lynn) Lipps and Adam Lipps; her great-grandchildren, Efrey Holcomb, Madalynn Kennedy, Lane Kennedy, Grant Kennedy, Brooklyn Kennedy, Ashley (Zack) Hill, Chase (Lauren) Alfman, Chloe Alfman, Ethan Alfman, Taylor German, Lakyn German, Slade German, Tanner German, and Tessa (Mark) Jenkins and her two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Raegan Hill.
Welcoming Norma into eternal life are her first husband, Hugh Lipps, her sons, Earl Lipps and Dallas Perani, her brothers, Kenneth Rose, Arthur Rose, Jr., and Charles Rose; and her son-in-law, Butch Alfman.
Friends are invited to call from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, November 4 at the funeral home with Pastor John Jividen presiding over services. Norma will be laid to eternal rest in Iliff Cemetery in Crooksville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019